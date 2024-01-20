Scottish Cup fourth round: Falkirk's trip to Bonnyrigg Rose given the go ahead after pitch inspection

Falkirk’s Scottish Cup trip to Bonnyrigg Rose this afternoon will go ahead after passing a pitch inspection.

Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic's New Dundas Park (Photo: Simon Wootton/SNS Group)

New Dundas Park’s pitch was inspected at 10am today and deemed playable, despite the recent cold snap, which has forced inspections across the country.

Posting on social media, Falkirk FC confirmed said: “Following a successful pitch inspection, this afternoon's Scottish Cup tie with Bonnyrigg Rose has been cleared to take place. See you in Bonnyrigg, Bairns!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today’s match in Midlothian kicks-off at 3pm with Falkirk’s away allocation of tickets already sold out with no pay-at-the-gate option available.