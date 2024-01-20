News you can trust since 1845
Scottish Cup fourth round: Falkirk's trip to Bonnyrigg Rose given the go ahead after pitch inspection

Falkirk’s Scottish Cup trip to Bonnyrigg Rose this afternoon will go ahead after passing a pitch inspection.
By Ben Kearney
Published 20th Jan 2024, 11:03 GMT
Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic's New Dundas Park (Photo: Simon Wootton/SNS Group)Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic's New Dundas Park (Photo: Simon Wootton/SNS Group)
Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic's New Dundas Park (Photo: Simon Wootton/SNS Group)

New Dundas Park’s pitch was inspected at 10am today and deemed playable, despite the recent cold snap, which has forced inspections across the country.

Posting on social media, Falkirk FC confirmed said: “Following a successful pitch inspection, this afternoon's Scottish Cup tie with Bonnyrigg Rose has been cleared to take place. See you in Bonnyrigg, Bairns!”

Today’s match in Midlothian kicks-off at 3pm with Falkirk’s away allocation of tickets already sold out with no pay-at-the-gate option available.

Meanwhile, centre-back Brad McKay has joined fellow League One side Kelty Hearts on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

