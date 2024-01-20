Scottish Cup fourth round: Falkirk's trip to Bonnyrigg Rose given the go ahead after pitch inspection
New Dundas Park’s pitch was inspected at 10am today and deemed playable, despite the recent cold snap, which has forced inspections across the country.
Posting on social media, Falkirk FC confirmed said: “Following a successful pitch inspection, this afternoon's Scottish Cup tie with Bonnyrigg Rose has been cleared to take place. See you in Bonnyrigg, Bairns!”
Today’s match in Midlothian kicks-off at 3pm with Falkirk’s away allocation of tickets already sold out with no pay-at-the-gate option available.
Meanwhile, centre-back Brad McKay has joined fellow League One side Kelty Hearts on loan for the remainder of the campaign.