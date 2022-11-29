Scottish Cup fourth round draw: Stenhousemuir draw Premiership side; Falkirk face short trip to league rivals

Managed by David Martindale, the Lions currently sit in fourth place in the top flight.

The Warriors defeated Formartine United 3-1 over the weekend in the third round.

Meanwhile, Falkirk’s reward for their 6-0 win over Wick Academy on Saturday is a trip to nearby league rivals Alloa Athletic.

The Scottish Cup trophy (Photo: SNS Group)

Brian Rice’s side sit in fifth spot in League One, just two points behind the Bairns.

In the only meeting between the teams so far this campaign, John McGlynn’s men won 3-1 back in October at the Falkirk Stadium.

Linlithgow Rose were also represented in the draw after defeating Sauchie Juniors 1-0.

They will face Championship outfit Raith Rovers at Prestonfield.

