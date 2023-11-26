Scottish Cup fourth round draw: Falkirk handed away trip to League 2 side
The Bairns will travel to Midlothian on the weekend of Saturday, January 20, to take on Bonnyrigg Rose, who sealed their place in this round after a 1-0 victory at Albion Rovers. Robbie Horn’s team currently sit in fifth position in the fourth tier.
Falkirk were 3-0 winners over Highland League Formartine United on Saturday and were defeated semi-finalists last term – losing out to Inverness Caley Thistle at Hampden Park. In pre-season, John McGlynn’s men were 3-0 winners at New Dundas Park when the sides last met.
Ties are subject to live television selections.
The full draw for the Scottish Cup fourth round:
Ayr United vs Kelty Hearts
Kilmarnock vs Dundee
Greenock Morton vs Montrose
Inverness vs Broomhill
St Mirren vs Queen of the South
Brora Rangers vs Cove Rangers
Clyde vs Aberdeen
Spartans vs Hearts
Bonnyrigg Rose vs Falkirk
Livingston vs Raith Rovers
Motherwell vs Alloa Athletic
Ross County vs Partick Thistle
Celtic vs Buckie Thistle
Forfar vs Hibs
Airdrieonians vs St Johnstone
Dumbarton vs Rangers