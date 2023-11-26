Scottish Cup fourth round draw: Falkirk handed away trip to League 2 side

Falkirk have been handed a trip to League 2 opposition in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

04-07-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. BONNYRIGG. New Dundas Park. Bonnyrigg Rose FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Pre-season friendly.

The Bairns will travel to Midlothian on the weekend of Saturday, January 20, to take on Bonnyrigg Rose, who sealed their place in this round after a 1-0 victory at Albion Rovers. Robbie Horn’s team currently sit in fifth position in the fourth tier.

Falkirk were 3-0 winners over Highland League Formartine United on Saturday and were defeated semi-finalists last term – losing out to Inverness Caley Thistle at Hampden Park. In pre-season, John McGlynn’s men were 3-0 winners at New Dundas Park when the sides last met.

Ties are subject to live television selections.

25-11-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Formartine United FC. Season 2023 - 2024. The Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup 3rd round. Third goal Falkirk, Ross MacIver 17.

The full draw for the Scottish Cup fourth round:

Ayr United vs Kelty Hearts

Kilmarnock vs Dundee

Greenock Morton vs Montrose

Inverness vs Broomhill

St Mirren vs Queen of the South

Brora Rangers vs Cove Rangers

Clyde vs Aberdeen

Spartans vs Hearts

Bonnyrigg Rose vs Falkirk

Livingston vs Raith Rovers

Motherwell vs Alloa Athletic

Ross County vs Partick Thistle

Celtic vs Buckie Thistle

Forfar vs Hibs

Airdrieonians vs St Johnstone