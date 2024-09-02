Scottish Cup first round draw: Shire handed home tie as clubs learn opponents

The Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup trophy (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

East Stirlingshire will have been handed a home tie against East Region Midlands League outfit Lochee United in the first round of the Scottish Cup.

Pat Scullion’s side join the fifth tier Lowland League and Highland League teams alongside the second preliminary round winners to make up the thirty ties.

Dundee outfit Lochee reached the first round thanks to a 4-0 win over Hawick Royal Albert. The Shire lost out at this stage last season, losing 1-0 at home to Huntly.

Bo’ness United face a trip north to Banff to take on Highland League opposition in Deveronvale.

Stuart Hunter’s team managed to reach the third round last time around, bowing out 4-0 away to second tier Greenock Morton.

East of Scotland First Division side Camelon Juniors racked up a 6-0 win at Coldstream over the weekend to seal a spot in the first round – and the reward for that result is a trip to Highland League side Keith.

Fellow first division outfit, Bo’ness Athletic, who are newcomers to Scotland’s senior cup competition, have already won two preliminary ties to get to the first round proper, beating West of Scotland team Kilwinning Rangers 2-0 last Friday.

And Willie Irvine’s history-makers will now make the trip to East Lothian to take on Dunbar United, who play one tier above the Newtown Park side.

Dunipace exited the competition at the second preliminary round stage on Saturday, losing 2-1 at Burntisland Shipyard.

Ties are set to take place on the weekend of Saturday, September 28 with BBC Scotland set to show one match live.