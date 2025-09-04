Scottish Cup first round draw: Lowland League sides enter as clubs learn opponents

Bo’ness Athletic’s reward for making the Scottish Cup’s first round proper is a home tie against Highland League opposition.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Willie Irvine’s side – who are playing in the senior competition for just the second time – gained their Scottish FA entry licence this summer and are now set to be regulars. They progressed past Creetown last Friday night in the final preliminary round, winning 7-0 at Newtown Park.

And they’ll now face fifth-tier Keith later this month at home. Ties are due to take place on the weekend of Saturday, September 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bo’ness United enter at this stage and they have been drawn at home, with Highland League side Banks O’Dee their opponents. It’s likely they’ll play on the Saturday with Athletic hosting their tie on the Friday night.

The Scottish Gas Scottish Cup trophy (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Callum Tapping’s East Stirlingshire face a trip to East of Scotland Premier Division outfit Newtongrange Star in their first-round tie. The Shire recently appointed ex-player Tapping as their new boss after the departure of Pat Scullion.

There is an all Lowland League tie with Linlithgow Rose facing off against Gala Fairydean Rovers at Prestonfield.

Tam Scobbie’s Camelon Juniors travel to Wigtown & Bladnoch this Saturday for their preliminary round tie after last weekend’s clash with abandoned. If they managed to progress – they have been handed a home tie against former SPFL side Albion Rovers.

Dunipace didn’t managed to make it through the preliminary stages, losing 3-1 after extra-time to Invergordon.