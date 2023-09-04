Scottish Cup first round draw: Dunipace to host Junior Cup winners, Bo'ness United face shock-troops Darvel
The Denny club’s reward for reaching the first round proper is a tie against Scottish Junior Cup holders Cumnock Juniors at Westfield Park later this month. Danny Smith’s side reached the third round last year, eventually losing out 7-0 to then-Championship opposition in Cove Rangers.
Fellow East of Scotland team Camelon Juniors have also been handed a home tie after progressing on penalties against Newtongrange Star on Saturday. Lowland League Civil outfit Civil Service Strollers will make the journey to the Moore Equipment Hire Stadium.
Stuart Hunter’s Bo’ness United will begin their Scottish Cup journey with a home match against last year’s competition shock-troops Darvel, who made it all the way to the fifth round before losing out to Falkirk.
East Stirlingshire will also have home comfort in the first round, facing Highland League Huntly at the Falkirk Stadium. Linlithgow Rose will travel to Cowdenbeath in an all Lowland League affair.
Ties are set to be played on the weekend of Saturday, September 23, with one match being chosen for live television coverage by BBC Scotland.