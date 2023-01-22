Scottish Cup fifth round draw: Bairns will travel to West of Scotland Premier Division shock-troops Darvel

The West of Scotland Football League Premier Division leaders defeated Jim Goodwin’s side 1-0 live on BBC Scotland, with Jordan Kirkpatrick grabbing a first-half winner.

Mick Kennedy and his Darvel team have already beaten League 1 side Montrose 5-2 earlier in the competition, and will now host John McGlynn’s side at Recreation Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ties are due to be played on the weekend of February 11/12, with a handful of matches being picked for live television coverage by the BBC/Viaplay.

Goalscorer Jordan Kirkpatrick with an inflatable sheep during a Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Darvel and Aberdeen at Recreation Park (Photo by Rob Casey/SNS Group)

Falkirk beat Alloa Athletic 2-1 on Saturday afternoon to book their place in the final 16 for the first time since 2020 after brushing past Wick Academy in the third round.

Full draw

Advertisement Hide Ad