Scottish Cup fifth round draw: Bairns will travel to West of Scotland Premier Division shock-troops Darvel

Falkirk will face Darvel away from home in the Scottish Cup fifth round after the Ayrshire club shocked Premiership side Aberdeen on Monday night.

By Ben Kearney
22nd Jan 2023, 6:34pm - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 10:10pm

The West of Scotland Football League Premier Division leaders defeated Jim Goodwin’s side 1-0 live on BBC Scotland, with Jordan Kirkpatrick grabbing a first-half winner.

Mick Kennedy and his Darvel team have already beaten League 1 side Montrose 5-2 earlier in the competition, and will now host John McGlynn’s side at Recreation Park.

Ties are due to be played on the weekend of February 11/12, with a handful of matches being picked for live television coverage by the BBC/Viaplay.

Goalscorer Jordan Kirkpatrick with an inflatable sheep during a Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Darvel and Aberdeen at Recreation Park (Photo by Rob Casey/SNS Group)
Falkirk beat Alloa Athletic 2-1 on Saturday afternoon to book their place in the final 16 for the first time since 2020 after brushing past Wick Academy in the third round.

Full draw

Linlithgow Rose/Raith Rovers v Motherwell, Livingston v Inverness CT/Queen's Park, Dundee United v Kilmarnock , Hamilton Academical v Hearts, Celtic v St Mirren , Cove Rangers/Ayr United v Elgin City/Drumchapel United, Darvel v Falkirk , Rangers v Partick Thistle

