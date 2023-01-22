Scottish Cup fifth round draw: Bairns will travel to West of Scotland Premier Division shock-troops Darvel
Falkirk will face Darvel away from home in the Scottish Cup fifth round after the Ayrshire club shocked Premiership side Aberdeen on Monday night.
The West of Scotland Football League Premier Division leaders defeated Jim Goodwin’s side 1-0 live on BBC Scotland, with Jordan Kirkpatrick grabbing a first-half winner.
Mick Kennedy and his Darvel team have already beaten League 1 side Montrose 5-2 earlier in the competition, and will now host John McGlynn’s side at Recreation Park.
Ties are due to be played on the weekend of February 11/12, with a handful of matches being picked for live television coverage by the BBC/Viaplay.
Falkirk beat Alloa Athletic 2-1 on Saturday afternoon to book their place in the final 16 for the first time since 2020 after brushing past Wick Academy in the third round.
Full draw
Linlithgow Rose/Raith Rovers v Motherwell, Livingston v Inverness CT/Queen's Park, Dundee United v Kilmarnock , Hamilton Academical v Hearts, Celtic v St Mirren , Cove Rangers/Ayr United v Elgin City/Drumchapel United, Darvel v Falkirk , Rangers v Partick Thistle