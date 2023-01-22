Scottish Cup fifth round draw: Bairns set for away trip to Darvel or Aberdeen next month

The Bairns opponents will be decided tomorrow night, when the West of Scotland Football League Premier Division leaders take on the Premiership giants live on BBC Scotland.

Mick Kennedy and his team will be hoping to pull off another upset after defeating League 1 side Montrose 5-2 in the previous round.

However, Jim Goodwin’s side will be looking to arrest their horrific run of form that has saw them pick up just one win in eight outings and they will be heavy favourites to progress and face John McGlynn’s side next month.

The Scottish Cup trophy (Photo: Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

Ties are due to be played on the weekend of February 11/12, with a handful of matches being picked for live television coverage by the BBC/Viaplay.

Falkirk beat Alloa Athletic 2-1 on Saturday afternoon to book their place in the final 16 for the first time since 2020 after brushing past Wick Academy in the third round.

