Scottish Cup: Falkirk boss John McGlynn expects 'complete professionalism' from his side against Wick Academy

The most northerly-based professional football club in the United Kingdom, the Scorries are managed by Gary Manson and currently sit tenth in the eighteen-team Highland League.

Ahead of the tie, which takes place on Saturday afternoon with kick off at 3pm, boss McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald: “You play the cards you are dealt and it just happens that we have been tied up with Wick Academy. That’s the way I have always looked at football, you just get on it. It is an important game for the club and we want to go far in the Scottish Cup – it means a lot to the supporters.

“It is a tricky tie for us travelling up to Wick, make no mistake about it. It is a camel trek and a half. We need to give them every respect because we are going into the unknown.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn (Pic: Michael Gillen)

“There match at weekend was called off which doesn’t help either because we haven’t really had an opportunity to have them watched. We have bits and pieces on them and we have a report from their match against Lochee United in the first round but that was a while ago.

“My assistant manager Paul (Smith) was up in Wick a few years ago with Raith Rovers and he has been helpful. We know the pitch is on quite a slope and that it will be a difficult park to play on.

“We can take some comparisons from Brechin City, who are top of the Highland League at the moment. I've seen a lot of them and they are a very good team. Wick are sitting in mid-table but I really do envisage it being a tough game.

“We have to be professional and do a job up there to make sure we are in the hat for the next round. We’re heading up on Friday and we have a hotel booked. We aren’t leaving anything to chance. Hopefully the weather improves heading into the weekend as the last thing we want is for the game to be called off, we want this match played.”

