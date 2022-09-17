Scottish Cup: Dyes boss Wylde on defeat - 'We gave Auchinleck a real scare, they even admitted that'

Friday night’s match at Ochilview was the club’s first ever outing in the senior competition, after the Grangemouth-based outfit gained their Scottish FA club licence this summer.

Midfielder Kevin Fotheringham stunned Tommy Sloan’s side with an effort from range on five minutes, but the away side pulled themselves in front before the interval through strikes from Arron Mason and Keir Samson.

In the second half, the Dyes were sucker-punched on the hour mark when Michael Wardrope squared the ball to Samson for his second on the break.

Dyes boss Gordon Wylde on the touchline against Auchinleck Talbot (Photos: Alan Murray)

Former Bo’ness Athletic striker Callum Sheridan then pulled on back for the Dyes but substitute Jamie Glasgow sealed progression for Talbot late on.

"I think we gave them a real scare,” boss Wylde said. “Mark Shankland, who is one of the best players at this level of football said after the game he didn’t expect that tonight.

“It is credit to our Syngenta boys that they were saying that about us.

“That was the hardest draw out of the lot. Not just for us but for any of the clubs involved.

Kevin Fotheringham celebrates his stunning opener

“For a club at the second-bottom level of football to compete like that with a top side was really pleasing overall.

“People were asking me beforehand if we were quite close to Auchinleck and I couldn’t really answer that question.

“They are one of the best teams in the west region and they have the support and stature of an SPFL side.

“I have to praise my players because they tried to win the game, they gave everything.

Jackson Cowan tries to win back the ball in midfield

“They chased every ball and we pushed men up the park - we had three up and there was only one team trying to win the game in that second half.

“I couldn’t ask any more of their work-ethic and the way they passed the ball.”

The ex-Shire manager believes the match also acted a harsh but valuable lesson for his squad.

He added: “Games are decided on mistakes sometimes. We were naive at times and you can’t do that at this level.

Keir Samson scored two for the away side

“For the first goal Kevin Fotheringham has the ball and he should pass it out to Jackson Cowan but he takes an extra touch and they get a free-kick seconds later and they score.

“The second one is poor because it is our throw-in that gets played into a bad area. Jackson is under pressure and my centre-half walks out to try and stop the cross.

“I was angry at half-time because I wanted them to know if they want to reach this level, you need to sprint out to that ball, not walk.

“You need to be fast and decisive because the other team will be.

“We got a yellow card early on for kicking the ball away and stuff like that can’t happen.

“If some of the guys here want to play at Auchinleck’s level, they can’t do things like that.”

Iain Smith looks to beat his man late on

Next up for Syngenta is a return to league action against fellow promoted side Whitburn away from home.

Despite both moving up a tier, it is fair to say they are two of the favourites to win the East of Scotland Second Division title.

Looking ahead to the match, Wylde said: “Whitburn will be a very difficult game. I think they are a very good side who will be up and at it. They will be in our faces.

“I genuinely think ourselves and them will be up there come the end of the season.

“We both came up from the bottom tier last season but both teams are so strong.

“They are established unlike us but if we can stay close to them then we will be in a good place come the end of the year.

“I can’t get away from the fact we have shown we should be challenging.

“We’ve won against the teams who were favourites to win the division convincingly.