Scottish Cup: Dunipace ready for our biggest ever game, says boss Danny Smith ahead of Cove Rangers trip

The Denny side travel to Aberdeen for the biggest game in the club’s history, after they booked their place in the third round for the first time in October against Turriff United.

Over 200 fans are expected to also make the trip north with three supporters’ buses organised for the big day.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, Smith said ahead of the tie: “This match isn’t just the biggest game in Dunipace’s history, it will likely be the biggest game in some of our players’ careers.

Dunipace v Glenrothes; 12/11/2022; Denny; Westfield Park; Falkirk District; Scotland; EoSFL first division 1st half Danny Smith

“We kept training on Tuesday night as normal as possible, but tonight’s will be a little bit different because we have to really respect the occasion.

“Our shape and set-pieces have to be spot on and we’ll be working on them. If we go at Cove we’ll be picked apart. I am an attacking coach but we have to be realistic and the aim is to stay in the game.

“Our preparation has to be perfect if we want to compete in the game, not to win it, but just to actually compete against a team with that experience.

“I’ve seen Cove myself and they are a real senior outfit as such, they have guys all over the pitch who have been there and done it at an even higher level than the club they are currently at. They are playing at a tempo which is much higher than we are used to. The size of the task is huge.”

Dunipace ensured they would go into the match on the back of a win after defeating Tynecastle 2-1 in the South Challenge Cup third round last weekend at Westfield.

The boss says getting that winning feeling back within the squad was crucial.

Smith explained: “We were at three games without a win prior to Saturday so it was important for us to get a result over the line and we did that. Some of the matches were close beforehand but that doesn’t matter – psychologically it was crucial to come into the game on the back of a win.