Scottish Cup: Dunipace boss Smith says second round tie is the club's 'biggest ever match'

Dunipace manager Danny Smith and his assistant Alan Moffat on the touchline during the first round tie against Broxburn (Photo: Alan Murray)

The Denny side host the Highland League outfit at Westfield hoping to make the third round for the first time, after falling short last season losing 2-1 to Sauchie Juniors.

"I would go the full road and say this is our best chance of making the third round, and that it is our biggest ever match,” Smith said. “Over the last couple of years we have really progressed as a club in all areas and the feel-good factor is there.

"The romance of the cup is real and I am hoping we can capture the town and reel them in – in recent weeks we’ve saw bigger attendances and the Broxburn match in the first round was the best atmosphere I’ve heard at our ground.”

Saturday will also have the added intrigue of a late change in opponent for the Pace with Turriff having only been reinstated into the competition last Thursday due to original opponents Banks O’Dee being expelled.

The Scottish FA kicked out the Aberdeen team for playing an ineligible player in their first round tie against Turriff, which they actually won 4-0 on the day.

"It is an odd situation because I don’t think it was club led in terms of it all coming out,” Smith explained. “The governing body themselves issued it all and it was a shock. I had travelled up to watch Banks O’Dee but we managed to get Turriff watched this weekend.

"The only thing I can say is that no matter who played, I was planning on our team going out to attack and have a chance of winning the football match. We were setting up to go into the next round and not to hang on.

“I feel with the players we have got at home we can cause any Highland League side a problem. Whatever happens we will believe in what we are going out to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last time out, Smith’s side progressed into the third round of the South Challenge Cup with a penalty shoot-out success over Hill of Beath Hawthorn at Westfield.