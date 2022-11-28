Scottish Cup: Dunipace boss Danny Smith admits Cove test was a step too far for his side

The Denny team made the third round for the first time in the club’s history after a 5-2 victory over Turriff United back in October – but in Aberdeen on Saturday they lost out 7-0 to Jim McInally’s experienced side, which includes the likes of Scottish Cup winner Fraser Fyvie, ex-Aberdeen ace Shay Logan and lower league goalscoring legend Mitch Megginson.

On the day however, it was Cove striker Gerry McDonagh who stole the show, scoring four goals, with Fyvie, Leighton McIntosh and Jamie Masson grabbing the others.

"The players gave everything they had,” boss Smith told the Falkirk Herald. “The timing of the goals tell its own story in that they came at the worst possible times. The two goals just after half time really helped Cove kick on.

Cove Rangers midfielder Jamie Masson scores his team's seventh goal during the Scottish Cup game between the Aberdeen side and Dunipace in the Scottish Cup third round (Pics by Dave Cowe)

"I’m an honest guy, it didn’t take the tie away from us because it was already gone. In the changing room at the break I told the guys that realistically we weren’t coming back into the game, but that we had to keep working hard.

"The elements were horrendous and it was a poor day for a game of football. With ten-odd minutes to go at 4-0, I said on the touchline I would take that just now. It was a hell of an afternoon physically and mentally for the players, and we were down on numbers too.”

The hosts opening goal was a controversial moment in the tie, with McDonagh bundling home from a few yards out, appearing to take the ball out of Pace goalkeeper David Kane’s hands while in safe possession.

Gracious in defeat, Smith was keen to point out it that he didn’t think it would have made a difference on the outcome, but that the call was a really poor one.

Marty Wright gets back to halt Mitch Megginson's forward run

“We were doing really well up until that point in the match,” Smith explained. “The guys were giving as good as they were getting. It was one of those decisions that seemed to be a guess more than anything else. The referee wasn’t the one who gave it and he was looking at the linesman for guidance, but he clearly didn’t know either.

"I wasn’t happy with it but it is just one of those things. On a big day like that, as the wee team, you need those things to be correct.”

He added: “I was full of praise for the players after the game. “I came away from the match having no real complaints about our performance. It was a great experience for them and the club as a whole.

"The perspective is that some of the players on the pitch on Saturday previously had an under-20s league win as the biggest moments in their careers so far, that has changed now and it is something they can say they did in years to come.

David Kane punches clear with Leighton McIntosh in close attention

“We need to regroup now and use this experience to make sure we do the same next year and reach the same stage again. We had a brilliant travelling support up for the game and you could tell they appreciated the efforts of the players. Cove and Jim (McInally) treated us with total respect too and they made us very welcome.”

Dunipace now travel to Coldstream on Saturday as they return to East of Scotland Second Division duty.

