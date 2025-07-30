Scottish Cup draw: Steins Thistle handed tough trip as local teams learn preliminary ties

Steins Thistle’s reward for earning a spot in this season’s Scottish Cup proper is a tough away assignment to East of Scotland Premier Division outfit Whitburn Juniors.

Kevin Valentine’s side, who secured the Only Sport Scottish Amateur Cup trophy after a 3-1 win over FC Pather at Hampden Park in May, will play in the senior cup competition for the first time after being invited by the Scottish FA – a customary gesture that is offered every season to the cup champions.

As a non-licensed club, Steins were included in the first preliminary round which includes seven other teams. They’ll travel to West/East Cup Shield Winners Whitburn on Saturday, August 9.

If they managed to get through, they’ll then host Irvine Meadow XI or Johnstone Burgh in the second preliminary round on Saturday, August 30.

Steins Thistle won the amateur Scottish Cup in May (Photo: Michael Gillen)

In that round, licensed East of Scotland clubs also enter with Danny Smith's Dunipace being handed a trip to either Invergordon or Lochar Thistle.

First Division winners Camelon Juniors have also been handed a lengthy away day – with a trip to South of Scotland outfit Wigtown & Bladnoch on the cards.

Bo’ness Athletic – who recently gained their entry licence and full Scottish FA membership allowing them to play in the Scottish Cup proper – will have home comforts with a favourable draw against Creetown. Willie Irvine’s side managed to make the second round last season as an invited team, losing out to SPFL League Two side Stirling Albion.