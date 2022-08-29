Scottish Cup draw: Local teams learn first round opponents

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Syngenta’s reward for reaching the first round for the first time is a home tie against Ayrshire-based junior giants Auchinleck Talbot.

Gordon Wylde’s side defeated Threave Rovers 1-0 on Friday night in the preliminary round and only gained their Scottish FA club license this summer, enabling them to compete in the senior competition for the first time.

Dunipace also progressed out of the previous round after a 12-0 victory over South of Scotland outfit Wigton & Bladnoch.

The Scottish Cup first round draw was made on Monday afternoon (Photo: Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

Striker David Grant grabbed the headlines after he scored a notched a triple hat-trick, scoring nine goals with seven of them coming in the second half.

They have been handed a tough home tie against Premier Divison side Broxburn Athletic.

Camelon Juniors were the third local side to put themselves into the hat for today’s draw at Hampden Park.

After defeating league rivals Whitehill Welfare on Saturday, they will now face Highland League side Strathspey Thistle at the Moore Equipment Hire Stadium.

Lowland League teams have now entered the competition with East Stirlingshire being handed an away trip to Formartine United.

Derek Ure’s side will be hoping to once again get out of the first round after beating Fort William 3-0 last year at the same stage.

One of the ties of the round will see Bo’ness United face league rivals Cowdenbeath away from home.

Max Christie’s side have started the season well unlike their Fife rivals, who have not adapted to life outside of the SPFL as of yet.

Linlithgow Rose will take on Berwick Rangers in at home in another Lowland League match-up.

Ties are set to take place on the weekend of Saturday, September 17.

BBC Scotland are also likely to pick one match for live TV coverage.

Meanwhile, the draw for the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy was also made on Monday afternoon.

Falkirk have been drawn against Championship side Partick Thistle at home.