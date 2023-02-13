Scottish Cup draw: Falkirk learn possible quarter-final opponents
If Falkirk can progress tonight against Scottish Cup shock-troops Darvel, they will face Championship side Ayr United in the quarter-finals of the competition.
John McGlynn’s side take on the Ayrshire outfit tonight away from home, with the match live on BBC Scotland – with kick-off at 7.45pm.
And if they can navigate that tie tonight, a home tie awaits them against the Honest Men.
Ties are set to take place on the weekend of Saturday, 11 March, with TV selections to be announced in due course.
Full draw
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Kilmarnock
Hearts v Celtic
Rangers v Raith Rovers
Darvel/Falkirk v Ayr United