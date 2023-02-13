News you can trust since 1845
Scottish Cup draw: Falkirk learn possible quarter-final opponents

If Falkirk can progress tonight against Scottish Cup shock-troops Darvel, they will face Championship side Ayr United in the quarter-finals of the competition.

By Ben Kearney
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

John McGlynn’s side take on the Ayrshire outfit tonight away from home, with the match live on BBC Scotland – with kick-off at 7.45pm.

And if they can navigate that tie tonight, a home tie awaits them against the Honest Men.

Ties are set to take place on the weekend of Saturday, 11 March, with TV selections to be announced in due course.

The Scottish Cup trophy (Photo: Alan Harvey/SNS Group)
Full draw

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Kilmarnock

Hearts v Celtic

Rangers v Raith Rovers

Darvel/Falkirk v Ayr United

