Scottish Cup draw: Falkirk and Stenhousemuir learn fourth round opponents
The Bairns will face Raith Rovers – who they host this Saturday in the William Hill Championship – in Falkirk next month after being paired together in the draw, which was made on BBC Scotland straight after the 3-1 win at K-Park.
On being drawn against his former club, boss John McGlynn revealed he was simply happy to have a home tie.
“It is Championship opposition that we know really well, and we of course play them this Saturday,” he said.
“I’m happy with a home draw, that is all you can ask for really. We’ll look at that tie when it comes around.
“We are just delighted to be in the draw first and foremost.”
Elsewhere, Stenhousemuir will travel to Championship side Dunfermline Athletic in the fourth round after getting past Irvine Meadow XI last Saturday.
The Warriors defeated the West of Scotland outfit 5-0 away from home thanks to a Euan O’Reilly hat-trick and goals from Matthew Aitken and Aaron Steele.
And Gary Naysmith’s League One team will now head to East End Park hoping to cause an upset.
Fourth round ties are set to take place on the weekend of Saturday, January 18 subject to TV picks.
For the first time, five matches will be shown live with broadcaster Premier Sports taking up the option of an extra pick.
Full draw
Dumbarton v Airdrieonians
Cove Rangers v Forfar Athletic
Dundee v Dundee United
Dunfermline Athletic v Stenhousemuir
Falkirk v Raith Rovers
St Johnstone v Motherwell
Queen's Park v Montrose
Ross County v Livingston
Hibernian v Clydebank
Rangers v Fraserburgh
Brechin City v Heart of Midlothian
Queen of the South v St Mirren
Hamilton Academical v Musselburgh Athletic
Elgin City v Aberdeen
Broxburn Athletic v Ayr United
Celtic v Kilmarnock