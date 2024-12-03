Scottish Cup draw: Falkirk and Stenhousemuir learn fourth round opponents

02-12-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. EAST KILBRIDE. The Ross Commercial Finance K Park Stadium. East Kilbride FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. The Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup 3rd Round.placeholder image
Falkirk’s reward for defeating East Kilbride on Monday night is a Scottish Cup fourth round tie against familiar Championship opposition.

The Bairns will face Raith Rovers – who they host this Saturday in the William Hill Championship – in Falkirk next month after being paired together in the draw, which was made on BBC Scotland straight after the 3-1 win at K-Park.

On being drawn against his former club, boss John McGlynn revealed he was simply happy to have a home tie.

“It is Championship opposition that we know really well, and we of course play them this Saturday,” he said.

02-12-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. EAST KILBRIDE. The Ross Commercial Finance K Park Stadium. East Kilbride FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. The Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup 3rd Round.placeholder image
“I’m happy with a home draw, that is all you can ask for really. We’ll look at that tie when it comes around.

“We are just delighted to be in the draw first and foremost.”

Elsewhere, Stenhousemuir will travel to Championship side Dunfermline Athletic in the fourth round after getting past Irvine Meadow XI last Saturday.

The Warriors defeated the West of Scotland outfit 5-0 away from home thanks to a Euan O’Reilly hat-trick and goals from Matthew Aitken and Aaron Steele.

And Gary Naysmith’s League One team will now head to East End Park hoping to cause an upset.

Fourth round ties are set to take place on the weekend of Saturday, January 18 subject to TV picks.

For the first time, five matches will be shown live with broadcaster Premier Sports taking up the option of an extra pick.

Full draw

Dumbarton v Airdrieonians

Cove Rangers v Forfar Athletic

Dundee v Dundee United

Dunfermline Athletic v Stenhousemuir

Falkirk v Raith Rovers

St Johnstone v Motherwell

Queen's Park v Montrose

Ross County v Livingston

Hibernian v Clydebank

Rangers v Fraserburgh

Brechin City v Heart of Midlothian

Queen of the South v St Mirren

Hamilton Academical v Musselburgh Athletic

Elgin City v Aberdeen

Broxburn Athletic v Ayr United

Celtic v Kilmarnock

