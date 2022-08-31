News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Scottish Cup: David Grant's nine goal haul was incredible, but he should have scored more, says Dunipace boss Danny Smith

Dunipace manager Danny Smith hailed his star striker David Grant after he scored nine goals in their 12-0 Scottish Cup preliminary round win over Wigton & Bladnoch on Saturday.

By Ben Kearney
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 7:40 pm

The feat unfortunately won’t count officially, as the top goalscorer list for the competition begins at the first round stage.

However, it will go down as one the best individual displays ever from a Pace player according to Smith.

"He deserves so much credit,” the boss said. “He is the type of guy who just wants to score goals.

15-08-2021. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. One year and 144 days of UK wide coronavirus restriction measures. Day 7 of almost no restrictions. Scotland is now below Level zero, Level 0. LINLITHGOW. Prestonfield Park. Dunipace FC v Broomhill FC (formally BSC Glasgow). Dunipace v Broomhill. 2019/20 South Region Challenge Cup final. Winners Dunipace, the final had been delayed due to covid restrictions. Dunipace third goal, David Grant 10.

Most Popular

"Relentless isn’t enough to describe how much he loves hitting the back of the net.

"The funny thing is in the first half he was probably a little wasteful and he could have scored more.

"After the break he scored all of our second half goals which was seven in total.

"In all my years in football as a manager and a player, I have never witnessed anything like it.”

Danny SmithDunipace