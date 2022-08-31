Scottish Cup: David Grant's nine goal haul was incredible, but he should have scored more, says Dunipace boss Danny Smith
Dunipace manager Danny Smith hailed his star striker David Grant after he scored nine goals in their 12-0 Scottish Cup preliminary round win over Wigton & Bladnoch on Saturday.
The feat unfortunately won’t count officially, as the top goalscorer list for the competition begins at the first round stage.
However, it will go down as one the best individual displays ever from a Pace player according to Smith.
"He deserves so much credit,” the boss said. “He is the type of guy who just wants to score goals.
"Relentless isn’t enough to describe how much he loves hitting the back of the net.
"The funny thing is in the first half he was probably a little wasteful and he could have scored more.
"After the break he scored all of our second half goals which was seven in total.
"In all my years in football as a manager and a player, I have never witnessed anything like it.”