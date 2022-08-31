Scottish Cup: David Grant's nine goal haul was incredible, but he should have scored more, says Dunipace boss Danny Smith

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The feat unfortunately won’t count officially, as the top goalscorer list for the competition begins at the first round stage.

However, it will go down as one the best individual displays ever from a Pace player according to Smith.

"He deserves so much credit,” the boss said. “He is the type of guy who just wants to score goals.

"Relentless isn’t enough to describe how much he loves hitting the back of the net.

"The funny thing is in the first half he was probably a little wasteful and he could have scored more.

"After the break he scored all of our second half goals which was seven in total.