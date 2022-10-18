Scottish Cup: Camelon boss calls on young stars to 'put themselves into the shop window'

Camelon Juniors lost out 4-3 to Thornton Hibs in the South Challenge Cup second round on Saturday (Pics by Scott Louden)

The former Oakley manager, who joined the club last week after the departure of Johnny Harvey, has hailed the likes of striker Mitchell Taylor for their attitude in his short time at the helm.

Ahead of the long trip north to League Two side Elgin City in the second round of the competiton, he said: “It isn’t quite ‘David v Goliath’ stuff but there is a gulf between the sides. They have been playing league football for a long time and we respect that. However, I don’t go into any match thinking I am not going to win it – that is just how I see football as a manager.

“We’ll give ourselves a chance and I know we will give a good account of ourselves. When you have guys like Mitchell (Taylor) and Joe Bevan you have a real chance. They have a genuine chance to put themselves into the shop window and show an SPFL side that they have what it takes.

Finlay Mackay goes down in the box to win a penalty for Camelon

“Getting a move from a match like this isn’t impossible. Collectively we can show what we can do as a club but as individuals it is a massive match for each player too.”

In the Mariners last match, star man Taylor grabbed a hat-trick in a 4-3 defeat to Thornton Hibs in the South Challenge Cup second round.

Kenny’s side took the match to extra-time but conceded an early goal which eventually sent them out of the competition.

“We made a good few changes from the last match so myself and my team could rule over the squad and see what we have in the building,” the boss said looking back at the match. “You want to win every match but with it being a cup tie I felt it was good opportunity to do that.

Hibs' Chris Ireland opened the scoring for the Fife side

“It certainly gave me food for thought and it was a great game of football for a neutral fan but not for a manager. The goals were cheap and each half wasn’t started properly by us. We can’t give gifts away and that is something my side will need to learn.