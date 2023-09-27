Scottish Cup: Bo'ness United hoping to emulate Darvel's shock cup run after dumping them out the competition

Bo’ness United ace Ryan Stevenson is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring his side’s third goal against Darvel on Saturday at Newtown Park (Pictures by Alan Murray)

The BU defeated the East Ayrshire outfit 3-0 at Newtown Park to seal their spot in the second round, with their reward an away trip to East of Scotland outfit Luncarty.

That tie will take place on the weekend of Saturday, October 28, with one match being chosen for live coverage by BBC Scotland.

"I’ve changed my mind a few times,” Gemmell, the club’s assistant boss, said of the draw. “Some days you want the easiest opponent so you can dream of that deep run into the competition similar to what Darvel did.

"Of course however it is the Scottish Cup and you know that the big tie could be around the corner. You think of even if you could get the third round and you could possibly draw Falkirk, what a local tie that would be.

"You think of the income for the club too as part of the coaching set up.”

Looking back on the match against Darvel, midfielder Gemmell says it was a difficult match despite the eventual convincing scoreline.

The goals on the day for BU came from Ryan Porteous, Lucas Stevenson and Ryan Stevenson.

He said: “​We are delighted to get through – when we saw the tie come out, we all knew that it would be a difficult tie. They are a top team and the run they went on last season was something we all watched. We would love to emulate that.

“They have good players and we had them watched. The first half was really tight and probably a wee bit frantic at times.

"We settled down in the second half. It was so important for us after last week’s performance (the 4-2 defeat to Cumbernuald United in the South Challenge Cup) where we let the manager down in all honestly.”

The BU now host Broomhill this Saturday on Scottish Lowland Football League duty.