Scottish Cup: Bo'ness Athletic beat West of Scotland two-time champs Beith Juniors on historic night

Bo'ness Athletic boss Willie Irvine (Photo: Scott Louden)

History was made on Friday night as Bo’ness Athletic played in the senior Scottish Cup for the first time.

Willie Irvine’s East of Scotland second division champions earned their spot in the Scottish Gas-sponsored national trophy after winning the Cup Winners’ Shield last term.

And they secured their spot in the second preliminary round following a famous 3-1 win over West of Scotland premier division back-to-back champions Beith Juniors at Newtown Park.

Goals from Callum MacDonald, Michael Weir and Sandy Cunningham sealed their debut Scottish Cup victory – and Athletic will now host Killwinning Rangers.

That tie is set to take place on Saturday, 31 August.

Fellow district side Dunipace, who won the East of Scotland first division last term, travel to Burntisland Shipyard while Allan Moore’s Camelon Juniors travel to Coldstream.