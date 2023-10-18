Scottish Amateur Cup round-up: Last year's finalists Steins Thistle amongst local teams into second round
The Allandale outfit, who made last season’s final held at Hampden Park in Glasgow, lost out 2-1 to Cupar Hearts.
And they started this year’s journey with a 6-1 victory over LEAFA Premier Division side Edinburgh Strollers at home.
On the day, Chris Hendrie netted twice for Steins with Johnny Harrison, Declan Valentine, Ryan O’Connor and Marc Rodger also scoring.
They currently sit in second spot in the Hills Solicitors Championship, despite perfect start to the season, having collected 24 points from their opening eight fixtures.
Greenock sit top of the table, six points ahead, having won all ten of their fixtures played so far.
Another team going through to round two are Dunipace Amateurs who defeated three-time competition winners Cambusbarron Rovers 7-3 in Stirling.
Stenhousemuir Community 21s were also on their travels and they secured their spot in the next round with a 4-3 win over Leven.
Bo’ness United’s Community side also produced a winning performance on the road, beating Edinburgh’s Mental Mechanics 2-1.
Finally, Linlithgow Rose Community racked up a 2-1 win over Edinburgh University’s second string at home.
Stenhousemuir’s 19s however exited the competition at the first round stage after a 6-0 loss to Earlston Rhymers at Ochilview.
Steins Thistle are up against The Swifts away in round two’s 128 ties come the first weekend of next month, with Dunipace Amateurs travelling to Dalkeith Thistle Community and Stenhousemuir Community 21s hosting East Kilbride YM.
Also in action in the second round are Bo’ness United Community, at home to Glasgow Island; Linlithgow Rose Community, hosting Barnhill; Stenhousemuir Community, at home to EKYM, after they received a first round bye.
Ties are due to take place on Saturday, November 4, with kick-off times currently set at 2pm.
This year’s Only Sport Scottish Amateur Cup final is once again set to take place at the national stadium in May.