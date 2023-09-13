Scott Honeyman: Playing in this Falkirk team is a 'dream' for any attacking player

Falkirk youngster Scott Honeyman (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The winger, 17, is one of four modern apprenticeship players within the Bairns squad for this campaign after impressing on loan at Scottish Lowland Football League side East Stirlingshire last season.

Last Tuesday night, he got half an hour in the second half to impress off the bench during the 1-0 victory, with boss John McGlynn praising Honeyman and fellow youngster Rhys Walker on the other wing for their impact post-match.

"Against Ayr he just asked me to be positive on the ball and get at them,” Honeyman revealed. “We play attacking football and he wants us to get forward, get shots away and get balls into the box. We create so many chances as team. It is a dream for an attacking player.

"I had one shot that I probably should have scored one-on-one with the goalkeeper but all I can do is make sure I score the next time I am in that position. It was a great ball through to me and I just got put off a bit by the defender who pushed into me. I tried to get the shot across the goalkeeper but I didn’t quite get enough on it.”

Honeyman is now hoping to gain more minutes on the pitch in the league, having already come on twice as a substitute – but very late on in both matches. The winger made a big impact in pre-season, scoring against Bonnyrigg Rose and grabbing an assist against Civil Service Strollers.

He said: “It is just great to be playing games. I’ve been coming on and doing well which is good. Gaining experience is key and I have been able to come on against good teams. Playing against a Championship team like Ayr United was brilliant.

"I played a lot of games last season at East Stirlingshire but I need to do that again this year. The gaffer really trusts us and there is a belief in us all (the four modern apprentice players within the squad). He is giving us an opportunity to be part of the squad and to actually play.”