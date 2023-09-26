News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk youngster Scott Honeyman will join East Stirlingshire on loan until mid-January – with the winger returning to the Scottish Lowland Football League club after a successful spell last season.
By Ben Kearney
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 16:26 BST
Modern apprentice Honeyman, 17, has made two appearances off the bench so far during the League 1 campaign for the Bairns, while also coming on during the 1-0 win over Ayr United in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

In pre-season, he was a prominent figure for John McGlynn’s men grabbing a goal and an assist, but he will now rejoin the Shire to gain first-team minutes in the fifth tier.

A spokesperson for Falkirk said: "The club can confirm that Scott Honeyman has joined Lowland League side East Stirlingshire on loan until 14 January. Scott returns to The Shire after a successful loan period at the club last season.”

While at the Shire last term, Honeyman was named the club’s Young Player of the Year for his performances throughout his spell.

Meanwhile, Falkirk's SPFL Trust Trophy round of 16 home tie against Championship side Queen's Park will take place on Saturday, October 14, with kick-off at 3pm.

