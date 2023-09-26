Scott Honeyman has rejoined East Stirlingshire on loan (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Modern apprentice Honeyman, 17, has made two appearances off the bench so far during the League 1 campaign for the Bairns, while also coming on during the 1-0 win over Ayr United in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

In pre-season, he was a prominent figure for John McGlynn’s men grabbing a goal and an assist, but he will now rejoin the Shire to gain first-team minutes in the fifth tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Falkirk said: "The club can confirm that Scott Honeyman has joined Lowland League side East Stirlingshire on loan until 14 January. Scott returns to The Shire after a successful loan period at the club last season.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Honeyman netted in pre-season for Falkirk (Photo: Michael Gillen)

While at the Shire last term, Honeyman was named the club’s Young Player of the Year for his performances throughout his spell.