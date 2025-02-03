Scott Arfield: Falkirk confirm sensational return of ex-Rangers midfielder to boost Bairns' title bid

Scott Arfield celebrates scoring against the Pars in the Scottish Cup semi-final (Pictures by Lisa Ferguson)

Scott Arfield has made a stunning return to William Hill Premiership-chasing Falkirk nearly 15 years after departing his beloved Bairns.

The midfielder, 36, made the move to Huddersfield Town back in 2010 after making his mark in Navy Blue, working his way up the Bairns’ famed academy of that time.

And he has gone on to have a star-studded career, having then moved on to Burnley before etching his name as a fans’ favourite at Rangers – helping the Ibrox side each a UEFA Europa League final.

In June 2023, Canadian international Arfield – who was born in Dechmont – joined Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC before making the move back to the UK with Bolton Wanderers, where has just left to return to Falkirk.

Scott Arfield wheels away after scoring against Celtic for Falkirk back in 2010

“Scott will be someone known to many, many Falkirk fans,” manager John McGlynn beamed. “It’s great to get him back here, but it’s not just a bit of sentiment, he’s a really good football player. He’s been keen to return to the club, as soon as we got onto him he showed he was desperate to come back and help give us that push to get to the Premiership.

“I think his experience could be invaluable between now and the end of the season, I’ve heard so many good things about Scott, not only on the pitch but also his character, which will spark in the dressing room as well which is hugely important.

“He’s a winner that has been over the course many times before while playing at the top level, and it’s great for us to be able to attract someone like Scott back to the football club. We look forward to working with him and hopefully he’s going to give us that little bit of magic we need.”

Arfield left Falkirk after playing 124 games, scoring 13 times – including a Scottish Cup semi-final penalty against the Pars – between 2007 and 2010.

He was also in the Bairns’ side that were Scottish Cup runners-up in 2009, losing 1–0 to Rangers in the final at Hampden Park.

On his Falkirk return, which sees him here until the summer with the option of an extra year, Arfield said: “I’ve got really fond memories of my first time at the club; it was the first appearances of my career, and I was given my first opportunities to play.

"Coming back to Falkirk is something I’ve always had as a goal in football, in whatever circumstances I could help the club.

“I always thought that would be in the Premiership, but it’s an incredible challenge we’ve got, and what a reward there could be at the end of the season. This club should be in the Premiership, and our goal this season is to get up there.”