Scotland's National Cerebral Palsy Team: Bo'ness to host Auld Enemy clash this weekend

The team – made up of players suffering from cerebral palsy, stroke or acquired brain injury – will use the match as a final warm-up before travelling to Italy later this year to play in their world championships.

Manager of the side is Greig Taylor, recently interim head of youth at Falkirk, and he says it is the first real event they’ve been able to host in six years.

“We’re unknown as a national team really,” he explained. “We want to raise the profile of the squad because the standard is actually excellent and most of players are involved with junior teams.

Jamie Mitchell celebrates scoring for his country

“People assume it isn’t up to much, but it is a big thing for Bo’ness to be hosting a national team match.

“The guys will be heading to Sardinia in September for the world championships and this is our final proper preparation match.

“Any match against England when you are Scottish means a lot.

“They are much higher than us in the rankings, so it will be a challenge.

Scotland won the Barcelona International CP Football Trophy back in 2019 (Photos: Scotland National CP Team)

“I’d say this is our first major event in around six years.

“The Covid pandemic has really caused havoc with our programme.

“We’ve also lost funding too over time due to a number of factors, but we have become self-sufficient and have funded our own journey to the championships, though having events like these where we can raise money is really important.”

Looking forward to the tournament, Taylor hopes his players will realise it is down to their commitment that they are back on the big stage.

The squad's head coach is Greig Taylor

He added: “Being back at a major tournament is massive for us. Of course for me, it is an honour but it is all for the players. They deserve it.

“They have sacrificed so many hours and shown commitment to train and play for Scotland.

“This is our chance to show everyone in the community that the Scotland team are back and raring to go.

“It is all down to them that we will be in Italy later this year.”