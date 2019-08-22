Scotland star Nicola Docherty takes Gairdoch 2012s training session

Scotland international Nicola Docherty was giving back to the community this week when she took training with Gairdoch 2012s team at Little Kerse on Tuesday night.

Docherty, just back from the World Cup with Scotland, admits it has been hectic since her return but she’s pleased to be able to hopefully inspire the next generation into following in her footsteps.

Scotland and Glasgow City footballer Nicola Docherty passes on her expertise to Gairdoch 2012s (picture: Michael Gillen)

She says she took huge satisfaction from helping the youngsters.

The Glasgow City footballer, from Redding, told the Falkirk Herald: “There’s been a lot of interest in myself and my team-mates to come down and inspire the next generation of footballers, whether that’s male or female. It’s close to home for me so I just wanted to come along and see what it was all about.

“It’s brilliant. It’s good to see how good the kids actually are. They use both feet, it’s a really good standard down here and to see them passing the ball at that age is absolutely brilliant.

“I play football full-time so I think it’s important to pass on your knowledge to these kids and give a little back.”

Gairdoch 2012s are looking for players. For more information please contact Tracy on 07594314339 or see the club’s Facebook page.