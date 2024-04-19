Scotland cerebral palsy football team crowned IFCPF World Championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The national team squad, coached by ex-Linlithgow Rose Community Football Club chief Billy McAdam, were crowned winners after a 4-0 win over Northern Ireland in the IFCPF World Championships final held in Salou, Spain.

A double from captain and player of the tournament Matthew Wynne alongside strikes from Jamie Mitchell and Mark Robertson sealed what was an emphatic triumph.

"There is a phrase used in football quite a bit, total football, well I thought we went went one better than that, it was total football,” beamed boss McAdam.

Jubilant celebrations after the team clinched glory, defeating Northern Ireland 4-0 in the final, which was held in Salou, Spain (Photo: Scotland's CP national team)

"I don’t think I’ve seen a performance before at this level that showed that level of consistency in performance. It is a real testament to the players.

"They guys were a joy to coach and they were a joy to watch. We put on a show and played with real pride. I have to thank everyone who came out to Spain to support us.”

Cerebral palsy national team lead and Bo’ness native Greig Taylor added: “Thanks to all of you for your support, to the players, the staff and the tartan army who followed us all along the way.

“Seven years ago we lost funding and faced disbandment, we are now world champions. What a feeling.”