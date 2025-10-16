Scotland call-ups for local footballers Sam Kerr and Nicola Docherty

District duo Sam Kerr and Nicola Docherty are gearing up for two friendlies against Morocco and Switzerland after being included in the latest Scotland squad.

Mellisa Andreatta’s side travel to Africa Cup of Nations runners-up on Friday, October 24 before returning home to take on the Euro 2025 hosts in at East End Park in Dunfermline four days later.

That match, on the Tuesday evening, will see Real Madrid star Caroline Weir – who recently became the first Scottish women to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or – have the chance to represent her country in her home city.

Scotland finished bottom of their Nations League group earlier this year and were relegated to League B with recently-appointed Australian head coach Andreatta taking charge of the final two outings.

Falkirk native Sam Kerr in action for Liverpool during last weekend's Barclays Women's Super League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

They have two friendly camps this year before 2027 World Cup qualifying begins next February with a spot in Brazil up for grabs with the Scots having missed out on the past three major tournaments.

“I sense a hunger and a real drive from the players,” boss Andreatta said. “They will all have gone back to dressing rooms and back to their day jobs in football to hear stories from team-mates who were at the European Championships this summer.

“They know what it is going to take to get to the World Cup and these game are about setting the foundations for that.

“There is a great camaraderie within the team and I think those values and that core can be so important in terms of what we want to build here. We ended on a positive note with the draw against the Netherlands before the summer. There are a lot of positives for us to go and build on.”

Former Central Girls midfielder Kerr, who now plays for Liverpool following a summer move from Bayern Munich, has been a regular starter for the WSL giants this campaign and played in their most recent outing – a last-gasp 2-1 loss at home to Man City.

Rangers captain Docherty, from Redding, has been a regular starter for Leanne Crighton’s side in the SWPL1 this term. The defender started in their 3-2 loss away to Hibs last Sunday.

Her team-mate, ex-Graeme High pupil and ex-Central Girls ace Leah Eddie, has missed out this time around.