The Falkirk side lost 3-1 at home despite leading with 20 minutes to go through an early Jamie Kirkpatrick strike, with goals from Alieau Faye, Louis Kennedy and a stoppage-time own goal sealing the three points for the capital outfit.

Clark, 66, previously assistant manager at Queen of the South, took over the Shire at the start of the month and has now led the team in three matches over a week-long period – failing to win a match so far, but that hasn’t dampened his spirits.

“The response from the players has been great,” the boss said to the Falkirk Herald. “I have really enjoyed it so far but we have a lot of work to do and I do think we need to bring in some players over the next month or so.

Strollers' players celebrate going 2-1 up with three minutes to go

“The three games so far have been mixed. In my first one against Caledonian Braves a point was a fair reflection on the play. We lost 2-0 to Stirling University but I would say they are one of the strongest sides in the league for sure, I was very impressed by them. The second goal was lost late on.

“The frustrating one was clearly Saturday’s match. I felt for long spells of the game we were better than Civil Service and we were deservedly in front. We missed a really, really good chance to make it 2-0 which we didn’t take and it turned around late on.

“Credit to them because they scored two really good goals but to lose from a winning position isn’t something you can be too positive about. The third goal was fine, we lost that one from chasing an equaliser.

“We are making clear progress as far as I am concerned and that is the main thing. Results-wise it hasn’t changed yet but I am hoping that it will soon.”

Boss Sandy Clark

Having only worked at SPFL level football beforehand, Clark also says he has now been able to grasp a greater understanding of the Lowland League set-up, and of the strengths and weaknesses of his own squad.

He added: “I think it is fair to say I know a heck of a lot more about my team than I did at the start of the week. I know the strengths and weaknesses of individual players now and of course in turn that has helped me really see where we need to improve upon.

“It has made it much easier to pick a team and I have an idea of how to strike the right balance now. The league itself has been interesting too and I have been impressed by the standard of football on show.

“It is fairly intense and it appears to be a league that the players really enjoy playing in, the matches are a real battle in that sense and both sides have been going for it and not holding back.”

Shire have only won two games throughout this league campaign

The Shire face Cowdenbeath on Saturday at home, and the boss is hoping to grab his first win in charge.

Clark said: “Football players thrive on confidence and the best way to gain that is to play well of course, but you mainly get it by winning matches of football. The sooner we can do that the better.

"We aren’t far away from being able to win a few games in a row and that would really push us on.”