Sandy Clark hails East Stirlingshire's 'attitude' in derby win over Bo'ness United

First-half goals from Connor Greene and Dean Watson were enough to win the three points for Sandy Clark’s side, with the result moving them into 16th position.

"It wasn’t the best we have played,” Clark told the Falkirk Herald. “But it was a solid performance that was defensively sound. We always looked like a goal threat too.

"When you have both of those things, then you can’t complain, and it is likely that you’ll win more games than you lose – that’s for sure.

31-12-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. East Stirlingshire v Bo'ness United, Lowland League. Second goal East Stirlingshire, Dean Watson 10.

"I thought the lads attitude and desire on Saturday was outstanding.

"There was a lot to take from the win even though it was by a narrow margin. The feel about the place is good and that result will take that up to another level.

"They are doing everything I am asking them to do in training and during matches.

"The fitness levels are improving now too and we tired a little bit on Saturday, but I think that was just down to how hard they have all worked.

31-12-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. East Stirlingshire v Bo'ness United, Lowland League. Sandy Clark, East Stirlingshire manager.

"The benefits of being fitter will be seen over the coming weeks and months ahead."

BU’s Nick Locke headed home a goal back for the away side in the 84th minute, but a resolute Shire ensured Max Christie’s side didn’t snatch a point.

The Shire boss singled out his side’s attitude as the most pleasing part of the derby day result.

Clark added: “When you lose a goal with six or seven minutes to go, you of course do have a wee bit of doubt come into your mind, but I really didn’t think we would fold. I was really confident actually.

31-12-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. East Stirlingshire v Bo'ness United, Lowland League.

"When you look at the reverse game earlier in the season, Bo’ness put six past us so it would have been so easy to let that affect you on the park.

"It is a big swing in a short space of time and that speaks volumes about the character of guys here.”

