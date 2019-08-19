Sammon hoping for 'special' season with Falkirk

Falkirk striker Conor Sammon admitted he has never scored a goal quite like the one against Montrose but he is more than happy to do so if it means victories for the Bairns.



The 32-year-old scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season in the 2-1 win over the Gable Endies at the weekend.

He took his first goal well, drilling the ball low under Allan Fleming and cancelling out Josh Skelly's opener.

However, there was more than a hint of good fortune about his second, as goalkeeper Fleming's throw cannoned off the striker before nestling into the net.

It was a bizarre moment and not the best goal he'll score, but Sammon insisted he was happy to keep accepting goals like that if it keeps the Bairns on course for the title.

He said: "Instinctively, I've jumped and the keeper has thrown it off me and it's gone into the back of the net. It was a bit of a strange one.

"I've never scored one like that before but, with the way the game was going, I'll take it all day long and I'm delighted to help us win the game.

"Of course you're going to need that type of luck over the course of a season. We felt we didn't play as well as we know we can.

"We were looking to build on last week and we just weren't really at it.

"We weren't as sharp but it's still a really good habit to get into when you don't play to the best of your abilities and you still manage to win the game".

The Bairns are looking to return to the Championship at the first attempt and have signed a number of quality players to help them do just that.

Sammon believes there is massive potential at the club and he wants to help restore the positive atmosphere around the Bairns.

He said: "I feel we can really do something special this season and get the feel-good factor back within the club.

"There's such huge potential with the club and the fanbase that we have got here and, I know if we can winning games and building that momentum, teams won't want to come here."