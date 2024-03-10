Sam Long on wanting to achieve 'special' title win with Falkirk and blocking outside noise

09-03-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. STIRLING. Forthbank Stadium. Stirling Albion FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 28. SPFL cinch League One. Sam Long 1.

The English stopper, 21, has bounced back from a mistake against Annan Athletic with a clean sheet at Cove Rangers and another strong showing at Forthbank.

And he told the Falkirk Herald that he hasn’t let any online chatter get to him.

"They made it really hard for us,” he said of the match. “We scored out two goals at great times and we dug out the three points. The contrast between the matches here against Stirling Albion and at our place is stark. We’ve still managed to secure six points from six.

“The fans were amazing. They made the difference again for us. They were on three sides of the ground which was incredible. It does a lot for you as a player on the pitch and it got us over the line.”

Having collected nine clean sheets in just 16 league appearances, having only conceded ten goals in that time, Long has certainly impressed in his time at Falkirk, and he added: “For me, personally, I was disappointed after Annan Athletic game.

"But you learn to put things behind you – I felt good in training straight after and in my head I didn’t lose any confidence. I took a cross early on up at Cove Rangers and that was me. I was satisfied with my performance today too.

“I don’t get too high or too low. I know people target you if you make a mistake, the same way people laud you if you are playing well, but I don’t let the not playing well stuff get you. I’ve stayed away from any of that.

09-03-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. STIRLING. Forthbank Stadium. Stirling Albion FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 28. SPFL cinch League One. Finn Yeats 14 and Sam Long 1 at the end of the game.

“The fans have been behind me and I really appreciate that. I’ve enjoyed this year so much, the dynamic is great between me and Nicky (Hogarth), Owen (Hayward) and Alex (Connon).

“I’m a young goalkeeper, I’m only 21. To win promotion and a league title would be special and something to remember for the rest of my life.”