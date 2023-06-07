'Sam Kerr has never forgotten her Falkirk roots' - Central Girls chief hails influence of Bayern-bound midfielder

Ex-Rangers and Central Girls ace Kerr, 24, made the move from Glasgow last week to the Frauen Bundesliga champions in a life-changing move for the midfielder.

“I am so proud,” former coach Dibdin told Falkirk Herald. “To know that you have had a real impact on someone’s career and then to see them reach that level is quite something. She is the one who has floated to the very top.

“I have coached hundreds of players over the years but Sam is the one who stands out, her desire to get better and her work ethic, coupled with her ability is what I tell other players to try and aspire too.

08/01/23 Central Girls v Rossvale Women, Womens Scottish Cup 4th Round Galaxy Sports Little Kerse Central Girls Manager Joe Kerr (in green)

“Sam is so grounded as a person. She understands her history and where she has come from – and she has never forgotten that. Sam really is a product of Falkirk and she has always embraced that identity. We’ve already got a couple of signed Bayern Munich tops for the club. She is that type of person that thinks about others first.

“Going abroad is fantastic for her and it is a move that suits her game. She will be a star over there. To have an ex-Central Girls player break into continental European football is another string in her bow and she is the shining example of what we have done here.

“Sam was still coaching with us recently and she always comes to our presentation night and is a real asset to Central Girls still.”