Sam Kerr: Falkirk native is loving life in Munich as she outlines why Bayern is 'perfect place' for her

The midfielder, who was named national team player of the year for 2022, started out her career at Central Girls and went on to become a key player for Scotland in the middle of the park under Pedro Martinez Losa.

Speaking to CBS about her move to Germany, she said: “Munich is a beautiful city and the location where I am living is brilliant, I am only 15 minutes away from the training centre and 15 minutes away from the centre of town.

"Everyone over here loves Bayern and the sporting culture is massive and you really feel that. To be here is still amazing and I am looking forward to every new day. I want to win and I am hoping to bring my Scottish style and culture to the team – I always want to win and I have had that mentality throughout my career so far.

Falkirk native Sam Kerr joined the Frauen Bundesliga champions this summer from Rangers (Photo: FC Bayern Munich)

"I think it is great to step outside of my comfort zone and it is a challenge knowing that you might not play every match unless you really work above and beyond and it is a fresh start for me.

"It is the perfect place to be and the quality of player at the club is unbelievable. Of course, the club itself has been so successful too and it drives women’s football.