Sam Kerr: Falkirk footballer makes dream move from Rangers to German champions FC Bayern Frauen

The Scotland international, who was named the national team’s player of the year for 2022, was ever-present for the Gers this season in the SWPL1, with the midfielder playing 39 times throughout the campaign in all competitions, scoring eight goals.

Former Central Girls ace Kerr was named on the bench during Rangers’ 2-0 Women’s Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic on Sunday afternoon, but she didn’t make it off the bench at the national stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to FC Bayern club media, Kerr said: "It's Bayern Munich, it's an opportunity that I couldn't turn down. FCB are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the quality of players here is amazing.

Falkirk footballer Sam Kerr is leaving Rangers to join FC Bayern Frauen(Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

"I'm looking forward to being a part of that and hope that I can help the team and this amazing club. I've played big teams before in the Champions League and I think I can gain the experience here to go further.

"I'm an energetic player who gives everything for the team. I'm hungry, I work hard and like to get stuck into every tackle. I'm that typical Scottish player.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Francisco De Sá Fardilha, technical director added: "She's ambitious and she wants to develop. We think it's the right point in her career to come to FC Bayern and help us fight for our objectives.

"She fits everything this club stands for. She has the fighting spirit, she has the tactical quality and the technical quality. Above everything, she's hungry."

District ace Sam Kerr in action for Glasgow City against Hibs at the Falkirk Stadium back in 2018 (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Meanwhile, Kerr thanked everyone at Rangers for her time spent at the club, – where she has played since signing in 2021 from Glasgow City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking following her move, Kerr said to club media: “I would like to say thank you to all the fans, players, and staff for an incredible three years at Rangers.

“I love this club and I am grateful for everything the club has done for me - I will miss you all.”

A Rangers spokesperson added: “Everyone at Rangers would like to thank Sam for her time at the club and we wish her well in Germany.”