Sam Kerr: Falkirk footballer and Scotland star joins Liverpool on loan from Bayern Munich

Falkirk footballer Sam Kerr signs for Liverpool on loan from Bayern Munich (Photo: Liverpool FC/Andrew Powell)

Falkirk footballer Sam Kerr has joined Women's Super League side Liverpool on loan from Bayern Munich for the remainder of the campaign.

The 25-year-old Scotland international joined Bayern in 2023 after departing Rangers, and in her first season in Germany she picked up a Women's Bund esliga winners’ medal.

Former Central Girls youngster Kerr also won four SPWL titles with Glasgow City between 2016 and 2019, before making the move to Ibrox and helping them seal a first-ever league trophy.

Kerr was also Scotland’s Women’s Player of the Year in 2022 – and she has starred for the national team in midfield since breaking through.

“I feel like my career in the last few years has really changed a lot,” she told club media.

"I obviously moved to Germany and that was a challenge itself, being in that intense environment with such world-class players has been really good for my development.

“And obviously I’ve grown into the role with the national team, which has been really good. I’m hoping to bring my experience and the things I’ve learned over the last couple of years to Liverpool in this loan move.

“At Scotland I’ve taken on more of a leadership role there and I’ve really grown into the role. I’m still continuing to develop that too.

Falkirk footballer Sam Kerr in action for Scotland (Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“In terms of club level, I’m really looking forward to being here at Liverpool and bringing my experience, really taking that challenge and hopefully helping the team get the results needed and get further up the table.”

Matt Beard’s Liverpool currently sit eighth in the WSL table and are next in action against Brighton later this month.

And Kerr says she is “excited” to be playing in the “most competitive league” in the women’s game.

"Firstly, the WSL is the most competitive league. People dream to play here.

So, I’m so excited to be involved in that.

"For me as a player, what I think I can bring to the team is some leadership qualities, a lot of energy – it’s hard to talk about yourself as a player, but bring that energy and passion to Liverpool and bring it on the pitch in every game and every training session.

"I spoke to Matt a couple of years ago and I was actually really impressed with the club and all their ambitions and everything they put forward to me.

"Obviously at that time it didn’t quite work out, but I spoke to him again and so much has progressed here since.

"I’m really excited. This is the perfect place for me right now.”

The Scotland ace will be joining fellow national team player Jenna Clark – also formerly of Glasgow City – at Liverpool.

Kerr added: “I spoke to Jenna beforehand and she really encouraged me to come here. She said that I’d really fit in with the girls here.

"Culture and the team environment is big for me, and speaking to Jenna she said that the culture here and the team environment and all the players are so nice.

"When I came in, I saw that for myself. That was a huge part for me and one of the main reasons that I thought it’s good to come here.”