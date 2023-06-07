Sam Kerr: Bayern Munich move a match made in heaven for Falkirk ace, reckons ex-teammate Nicola Docherty

Scotland international Kerr, 24, signed for the Frauen Bundesliga champions last week, ending her time in Scotland after successful spells at the Gers and Glasgow City.

The former Central Girls youngster will now play at one of the biggest names in world football, and her best pal Docherty couldn’t be more proud.

She told the Falkirk Herald: “I’m super proud of her. Of course I am gutted to lose her, and Rangers are too, but she deserves this so much. It will be weird without her.

CUMBERNAULD, SCOTLAND - APRIL 02: Rangers' Sam Kerr (R) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 with teammate Nicola Docherty during a Park’s Motor Group SWPL match between Rangers and Hibernian at Broadwood Stadium, on April 02, 2023, in Cumbernauld, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group):

“This isn’t something she cannot handle either, you look at her performances for the national team, she has shown real class and maturity.

“She can handle the ball under pressure and the idea of going to Germany won’t phase her at all.

"Playing alongside top players will develop her even further. The move is honestly perfect for her.

"The club is a great fit and the way they play in Germany will suit what she does on the park.

Falkirk's Sam Kerr signed for the German Frauen Bundesliga champions last week (Photo: FC Bayern Munich)

"Sam is more than capable of starting week in week out for Bayern. She keeps her head down and wants to learn.

"When you see how well respected she is in the national team set-up, that just shows you that she is doing the right things.”

Docherty also believes Sam’s move to the German champions, who have been Champions League semi-finalists twice before, will help encourage younger girls in the local area to see that it is possible to reach the top.

“When we were growing up, there weren’t many roles models in the area,” she explained. “We both went to Graeme High and it was simply a case of doing our school work then going home – there wasn’t much going on in terms of women’s football.

“Now, young girls have someone like Sam to look up to who will be playing for one of the biggest teams in the world and that really means something.

“Both of us recently went back to the school to hand out tickets for a Rangers game at Ibrox.