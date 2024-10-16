Sam Kerr and Nicola Docherty included in Scotland squad for Euro 2025 play-offs

District duo Nicola Docherty and Sam Kerr have been included in the latest Scotland squad (Photo: Getty Images/SNS Group)

District duo Sam Kerr and Nicola Docherty have both been included in the Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2025 play-off double-header against Hungary.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side face a two-legged first-round tie later this month and if they progress, they will meet the winners of the tie between Montenegro and Finland for a spot at next year’s tournament in Switzerland.

Redding native Docherty, 32, has captained club side Rangers to the top of the SWPL table while ex-Central Girls star Kerr continues to be invovled in first team action at Bayern Munich.

She recently played in her side’s 5-2 Champions League thrashing of Arsenal, with the Frauen-Bundesliga champions currently sitting second behind Eintracht Frankfurt.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 12: Nicola Docherty of Rangers evades Sofia MAATTA of Glasgow City during the ScottishPower Women's Premier League match between Rangers and Glasgow City at Ibrox Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Scotland came up short in their previous bid to qualify for a tournament under the Spanish coach when they lost to the Republic of Ireland in a 2023 World Cup play-off, but the Martinez Losa believes his group can make it this time around.

“Since the moment I decided to be here, I have received the responsibility to represent Scotland, to lead these players to the next level, and also to bring the national team to a major tournament,” he said after naming his squad for the Hungary matches.

“We had another opportunity before, which could have gone a different way, but now we are four games away from playing a major tournament, and I'm totally convinced that this group of players can achieve it.

“Obviously, there's four games that have to be played, and we don't know the outcome yet, but it would mean probably one of the highlights of my career in terms of football, in terms of transmitting all my knowledge, my experience to a group of players, and also to inspire a nation.”

The Scots travel to Budapest on Friday, October 25 with the return tie at Hibs’ Easter Road four days later.

Elsewhere, Docherty’s Rangers team-mate Leah Eddie – who was in the previous senior squad – has been called into the under-23s group this time around.

The Falkirk ace, who played for Central Girls, will join Michael McArdle’s squad for two friendlies, with one of those taking place on home turf at The Falkirk Stadium.

They face Belgium on Thursday, October 24 before hosting Czechia the following Monday afternoon at 3.30pm.