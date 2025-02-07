Sam Kerr and Leah Eddie included in 'refreshed' Scotland squad as Nicola Docherty misses out

Interim head coach Michael McArdle during a Scotland Women's National Team press conference at Hampden Park, on February 06, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group)

Falkirk footballer Leah Eddie has earned a recall to the Scotland women’s national team squad for this month's Nations League matches.

The 24-year-old Rangers defender, who started her career with Grangemouth-based Central Girls and is a JD Performance School graduate having studied at Graeme High, is one of ten changes.

Previously captain of the under-23s group, Eddie will be joined by fellow Falkirk-born player Sam Kerr, who has recently joined WSL side Liverpool on loan from Bayern Munich.

Scotland – led by ex-Falkirk FC academy chief Michael McArdle – will visit Austria on Friday, February 21 before taking on the Netherlands four days later at Hampden Park.

Sam Kerr of Scotland celebrates scoring her team's first goal with teammate Lisa Evans during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Play-Off Round One Second Leg match between Scotland and Hungary at Easter Road on October 29, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

"I've got real positive feelings about the future," interim boss McArdle said speaking after announcing the new-look squad.

"It was a good opportunity just now to reward players for their efforts, they've earned the right to be considered. It's been really difficult selecting the squad, which is a real positive for us all.

"There's depth and talent there, so it's an opportunity to be fresh, try something and take us in the direction that we need to qualify for tournaments.

"We need experience, we need a strong spine, and when you're including youth players and promoting youth players to these environments, it's crucial we surround them with that strength, quality and experience, so the balance is crucial.

"The youth is crucial as well, because there is exciting talent coming through, so it's a moment in time where we need to recognise that. But, age is irrelevant, it's about who the best players are at this time."

McArdle has been the Scottish FA's head of women's elite football since 2023 and takes charge of the team alongside Stenhousemuir native Leanne Ross after the departure of Pedro Martinez Losa.

Scotland failed to qualify for Euro 2025 after a two-legged play-off defeat to Finland, and Redding footballer Nicola Docherty is one of the previous stalwarts dropping out.