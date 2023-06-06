Sam Denham: Fundraising page set up for ex-Celtic starlet and East Fife ace after Bonnybridge footballer's ACL injury
The GoFundMe appeal, set up by popular Fifers fan podcast Glory Days of Gold, has an opening target of £3,000 which has already nearly been reached thanks to well-wishers from the district and further afield.
Denham, 20, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on the artificial surface at New Douglas Park in Hamilton – with the injury set to keep the centre-back out of work and football for an extended period of time.
The nature of the ACL’s severity sees the cost of the full operation and recovery to be around £8,000 in total, with an eight to twelve month period out before Same can return to full training.
An East Fife spokesperson said: “The club and physio Jeb Spink will continue to support Sam through his rehabilitation and look forward to seeing him back playing football in the future.
"Our popular fan podcast, Glory Days of Gold, has kindly agreed to start a GoFundMe page to provide a little help with both the cost of the procedure and Sam’s loss of income as a result of this injury.
Any donations are greatly appreciated. Sam is scheduled to undergo an operation in a few weeks.”
Podcast host Lee Gillies added: “At Glory Days of Gold in conjunction with East Fife FC, we’d like to support with raising some funds to try help Sam pay towards his surgery.
“Please, if you can please pop a donation below it will be greatly appreciated.
“To help support this, Once the donations are in, we’ll select a winner to receive a prize of either a signed shirt or a round of Golf with manager Greig McDonald to one lucky donator.
"As a footballer, this is one of the worst injuries you can get. Sam is a young and talented player with his entire career ahead of him.”
Speaking on social media, Bonnybridge ace Denham thanked those who have donated so far: “Big thanks to everyone for their support and messages during what has been a difficult period for me.
"I am very grateful to everyone who has helped and donated towards this. I am looking forward to getting back fit now and coming back stronger than before.”