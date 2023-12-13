Sam Colley collects match ball for Dunipace as they thrash Rosyth

Dunipace scored three goals in the opening five minutes of their East of Scotland First Division outing at Rosyth last Saturday.

The Pace eventually racked up a 5-1 win in Fife, with that result seeing Danny Smith’s side move into second spot. Sam Colley netted a hat-trick on the day with the other goals coming from Aidan Kemp and Conor Kelly.

​”We expected a hard game,” boss Smith said of the win. “We played excellently and we were relentless. Rosyth’s last home game was a 5-3 win over Whitburn and they would have gone into the match thinking that they could do the same sort of thing again. We started so well and it made it impossible for them to keep up with us.

“The guys went about their business brilliantly and even in the second half, after being four up, we could have scored more and if it was eight or nine, I don’t think Rosyth could have complained.

“We have some tough games coming up now and that starts with a trip to Arniston Rangers this Saturday (1.30pm kick-off). We cannot underestimate them. After the festive period we will know where we stand and we will know what we need to do to achieve our goals.”

Meanwhile, Smith admitted he was left ‘perplexed’ by the governing body’s decision to fully replay the Pace’s abandoned match with Whitburn. The Denny men were 1-0 up with only two minutes to go before the match was called off.