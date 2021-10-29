Ryan Williamson recovers from injury to return for Falkirk trip to Clyde

Ryan Williamson will return to the fold after coming off at Links Park. Photo: Michael Gillen

The defender has only managed two League 1 appearances this season after picking up an injury-ravaged start to his Falkirk career.

After a further setback forced the 25-year-old off during the 2-2 draw against Montrose, he returns to the matchday squad tomorrow.

Head coach Paul Sheerin also confirmed duo Seb Ross and Cammy Williamson would miss the trip.

“Cammy Williamson picked up an injury on Thursday so he’ll be out. Seb Ross is still struggling from picking up a knock pre-match at Peterhead.

“Ryan Williamson will hopefully be back in the squad and he has joined back in training since the start of the week. Barring no last minute reaction he’ll be involved.

“It’s been tough for Ryan, it has been a little stop start for him so far. We’ve looked after him properly and we could have had him back sooner, but we’ve been patient and hopefully that will pay off in the long run.”