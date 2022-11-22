Ryan Williamson: Injury worries finally fade for returning Falkirk defender

The Falkirk full-back, 26, started on Saturday afternoon in the 3-3 draw against Clyde in League One, in what was his appearance since the Bairns 3-1 victory over Peterhead back in August.

"I’m just happy to be back,” he said of his return. “That’s 13 weeks I was out. I came back into training before the game and felt good. It has been so frustrating and it is a situation no footballer wants to be in. You don’t want to be on the sidelines watching.

"I’ve done everything I could and I just need to keep working hard. My thigh has been a real issue for me after that Peterhead match and I probably tried to come back too early a couple of times and it just set it back a wee bit.

Ryan Williamson (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"My eagerness to get back has made me miss out on a couple of games that I probably shouldn’t have, so it has been really frustrating. I want to nail down that right back spot in the team but I have to be reliable and I have to prove that by playing in matches.”

On the draw in Hamilton, Williamson added: “When you aren’t playing you miss that winning feeling, but you forget how not nice it is when you feel failure and that is what we did against Clyde.

"We need to put a run of wins together and we haven't done that yet. We knew it would be tough and that it would be a battle.