Ryan Williamson: I'm ready to play my part in getting Falkirk promoted

Williamson, 27, started in the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Inverness Caledonian Thistle last weekend, and despite the scoreline – he was delighted to have experienced playing at the National Stadium.

"It was incredible,” he said. “You have your wee ambitions and goals at the start of the season, and you always have a cup run down on that, but I don’t think anyone could have saw us getting to a Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

“If you told me even a few weeks ago that I would have been starting in a Scottish Cup semi-final, I would have thought ‘no chance’. It was brilliant despite the result and it was an experience I will never forget.

29-04-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. GLASGOW. Hampden Park. Falkirk FC v Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC. 2023 Scottish Cup semi-final. Ryan Williamson 2.

“To be able to tell the wee man and the grandkids that I played in the Scottish Cup semi-final is something that will life with me forever – of course the result wasn’t what we wanted but to get there was a real achievement.”

Looking ahead to the trip north to Peterhead in League One this Saturday, Williamson reckons his teammates will have lots to play for despite the match being a dead rubber, with Falkirk already secure in second spot and the Blue Toon already relegated to League 2.

He said: “Next week speaks for itself and we have an important away match this weekend so there is so much to play for and to be ready for. We all know the main aim is.

“The gaffer (John McGlynn) touched on a few things in training. There is so much to play for in terms of staking a claim for that team on Tuesday night, and for boys gaining fitness in general like myself. You want to win the match anyway because you know their will be a good support heading all the way up there.

“You want momentum going into play-off matches. It has been so frustrating this season for me. But I’ve got myself back fit now and I feel great.

"I have had a couple of days off for a precautionary thing and that has been the only thing for a long time. Ever since getting back into the matchday squads I have been ready to play and I waited for my chance.

