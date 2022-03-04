Ryan Williamson: Falkirk defender says its time to put his nightmare season so far behind him

Ryan Williamson goes in for the ball (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

Speaking to the Herald, the ex-Dunfermline and Partick Thistle defender admitted, much like the side as a whole, his recent performances haven’t been up to scratch.

Looking back on Saturday’s 3-1 win over bottom club East Fife, he said: “The way the game actually went wasn’t what we had hoped for, the result was so in the end that was all that mattered. Especially this far into the season.

“We want to perform better than what we are at the moment and we know we a capable of much more that what we showed on Saturday.

It's been an injury-plagued first season at the Bairns for Ryan Williamson

“It was nowhere near good enough and we’ve analysed it to death.

“The goals we lost were so poor and keeping clean sheets is something we need to take pride in.

“Going forward we need to hurt teams more, we were at home and didn’t create enough.”

He added: “Regardless a wins a win and coming in on a Monday for training is so much better and positive than coming in on the back of a draw or a defeat.

Falkirk won 3-1 last time out; Paul Watson pictured celebrates the crucial second goal to go ahead late on (Picture by Ian Sneddon)

“We need to put a run together and we have spoken about that at length this week, training has been excellent.”

On his campaign so far, he wants to put his period of injury behind him, saying he the fittest he’s felt since joining Falkirk in the summer.

“I’m feeling great at the moment and I haven’t felt anything at all over the past couple of weeks. Touch wood that it continues,” he said.

“The start of the season was a nightmare to be honest, I had done both groins and I had little niggling pains that really limited me.

Ryan Williamson bombs forward from full back

“That’s been a few full matches for me recently and my data for things like distance covered within a match has been high which is good.

“I’ve not been happy with how I have been playing though and I need to step it up. I’m frustrated with myself because I can do so much more.

“It’s certainly not injury related, my performances have just lacked that bit of quality in my opinion.”

With a trip to Broadwood on Saturday shrouded by the Bully Wee’s decision to bring back in rapist striker David Goodwillie, which is now in the process of being reversed, Williamson was clear it wouldn’t have any real bearing on the match.

He said: “They will be well organised and we need to match the desire and effort they put into it.

“They’re still behind us in the table too at the moment.

“Anything about Goodwillie won’t affect them, they are professional players and I don’t see it being on their minds once the match gets underway.”

He continued: “Going forward with the way we are going to step up to play, that should take care of itself.”

When the 25-year-old signed for the Bairns, the move was met with peeved supporters from his previous clubs but he says the deal was simple because Falkirk was only the place he wanted to go.

“When I signed a pre-contract, I did it because I knew it was where I wanted to go,” he said.

“I do not regret it one bit, I knew it was the right call for me.

“At the start of the season even with my injuries I still loved it, the people and the stature of the club made it worthwhile even then.