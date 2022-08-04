Ryan Williamson: Falkirk defender hopes for injury-free campaign

The former Partick Thistle defender had an injury-ravaged campaign last term that saw him only manage 22 appearances in League 1.

So far, he has played every minute of football this term and the 26-year-old wants it to stay that way.

“Touch wood, I have been feeling great and I haven't had a single issue so far,” he said.

Ryan Williamson in action against Airdrie last season (Photo: Alan Murray)

“I haven’t missed a session and that is all you can ask for.

“Last season I did my groin in one of the cup games and then came back after a while out only to pick up a similar injury on my first start.

“It was horrible, and when the team isn’t doing well, it was so frustrating and you feel guilty in a sense.

“This time around, I need to keep the jersey. I have been given it so far and I want to stay in the team and ensure I don’t end up out of the team for any reason.”

Last weekend, the Bairns drew 0-0 with Montrose in their league opener.

A clear lack of quality up top left boss John McGlynn frustrated, with Williamson agreeing their display wasn’t up to scratch overall.

He added: “The clean sheet was a positive but we didn’t show any quality.

“Yeah, we were solid, but we created little and we have to do better. We didn’t pass the ball well.

“Defensively we are miles ahead of last season.

“We are getting those last-ditch tackles in now and we are not conceding in moments that we would have a few months ago.

“Montrose would have beaten us a few months ago.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s trip to Airdrieonians, he wants his team-mates to show more belief in what they are trying to do under McGlynn’s stewardship.

“The boss is great and he is so clear on how we should play,” Williamson explained.

“We need to be braver and believe in what we are doing. We did that against Hibs and we blew them away in the first half.

“Our passing game from the back is really strong, but against Montrose we pulled out of it and took the safe option too many times.”

Off the pitch, Doug Moodie has stepped down as a club director.