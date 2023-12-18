Ryan Shanley seals Bairns move as striker makes move from League One club to join Falkirk

Falkirk have announced the signing of striker Ryan Shanley, with the ex-Edinburgh City forward joining the Bairns after departing the capital club earlier this month.

Ryan Shanley in action for Edinburgh City against Falkirk last month (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Alongside a host of other first-team players at League One’s basement club, Shanley parted ways with Michael McIndoe’s side due to an ongoing cash-flow crisis that saw several stars go without pay.

And the 22-year-old has now made the switch to the top-of-the-table Bairns, who moved three points clear of Hamilton Accies with a game in hand after Saturday’s 3-1 victory in South Lanarkshire against John Rankin’s team.

The striker will officially join on the first of January, and will be available for selection from then onwards, with his initial deal lasting until the end of the campaign, with an option in place to extend by a year.

Ex-Hibs youth player Shanley has already made 13 third tier appearances this campaign, scoring twice against Falkirk’s nearest challengers Cove Rangers and Hamilton Accies respectively.

​“We are delighted to get Ryan signed up for the second half of the season,” Bairns boss John McGlynn said. “We’re quite fortunate that Ryan’s been playing with Edinburgh City, who have been going through a difficult time financially, and we’ve been very fortunate to be able to pick Ryan up as a free agent.

“He’s a recognised striker that I’ve watched from a young lad coming through the youth system at Hibs, he was always well thought of and a threat in the youth teams. He’s a player who has been at Edinburgh City so has been in our own league, and to get someone with as much experience at this level at this time of the season is very much a bonus.

