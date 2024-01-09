Ryan Shanley: I was buzzing to make my Falkirk debut but I will wait for my chance
And with ten minutes to go, ex-Edinburgh City star Shanley came off the bench for Ross MacIver to make his debut having been granted his SFA clearance after joining John McGlynn’s side in mid-December.
"It was a stop-start couple of weeks beforehand just because I knew I couldn’t actually play up until now,” he said after the match. “I was buzzing. You heard the crowd and you could see how much it meant to them (to go 24 matches unbeaten) and it was brilliant to be a part of it.
“I enjoyed it so much playing in front of such a big crowd, it was electric. Even when I was warming up before coming on, you can feel how big the match and the surroundings felt.
“I am hoping to play as much as I can but I know that will be difficult. The team are winning right now and that is the most important thing, that we keep on winning. It is a great squad of players and you know that you are going to get chances as a striker. I know that I might need to be patient.”
The 22-year-old former Hibs youth prospect also revealed that he attend the Bairns’ 3-1 victory over title rivals Hamilton Accies days before joining the club to soak up the atmosphere.
He added: “Even before I spoke to the manager (John McGlynn) I was super keen to come to Falkirk and I knew the club had some interest in me. It is massive club that isn’t where it should be but you can see that it is moving in the right direction.
“I went to the Hamilton game (3-1 away win for Falkirk) because I knew the club were interested and I went into the away end. The atmosphere was amazing and the backing was brilliant. You can see that the fans back the team home and away.”
Falkirk now face Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers tonight at home on League One duty as they look to go 11 points clear at the top with Hamilton Accies not in action until Saturday.