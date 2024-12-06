Ryan Shanley: Falkirk confirm striker’s departure after lack of game time
Ryan Shanley has left Falkirk “by mutual agreement” ahead of the January transfer window after failing to win a spot in the table-topping Bairns team.
The ex-Hibs forward, 23, joined John McGlynn’s side joined last December after departing Edinburgh City – playing his part in Falkirk’s invincible League One title success.
He scored and assisted twice over 17 appearances as the Bairns sealed an unbeaten league campaign.
This campaign, in the Championship, Shanley only managed just over 90 minutes of football coming on as a substitute, failing to score.
He did net once in the Premier Sports Cup away to Buckie Thistle.
“Everyone at the club would like to place on record their thanks to Ryan for his efforts while with us, especially for the part he played in our Invincible, title winning 2023/24 season,” a Falkirk FC spokesperson said. “We wish Ryan all the very best for the future.”